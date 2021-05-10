Cleaning Service Website

We ran a Design Sprint with a cleaning service, to reimagine their website and services.

👉🏻First, we clearly defined their brand story.

👉🏻Then, we designed a high-fidelity prototype of the cleaning homepage, and tested it on real users.

👉🏻After the Iteration Sprint, armed with qualitative findings and new solutions, we made final recommendations to make the cleaning site simpler and story-driven.