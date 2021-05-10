Cleaning Service Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We ran a Design Sprint with a cleaning service, to reimagine their website and services.
👉🏻First, we clearly defined their brand story.
👉🏻Then, we designed a high-fidelity prototype of the cleaning homepage, and tested it on real users.
👉🏻After the Iteration Sprint, armed with qualitative findings and new solutions, we made final recommendations to make the cleaning site simpler and story-driven.