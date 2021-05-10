Daily 100. Redesign of Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone.
I still can't believe it, but this is the 100th shot and is dedicated to the redesign of the Daily UI Landing Page. I am very grateful to the developers for this challenge, it was an incredible path that taught me a lot of things. Thanks to everyone who followed my shots, it will only get better.
You can hire me:
1) Gmail. iliazolotukhin7040@gmail.com
2) Telegram. https://t.me/zolotukhinUIUX
3) Instagram. ilia_zolotukhin
Press "L" if you like it:)