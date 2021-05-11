Super Dogecoin - Web Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Folks,
Long time no see ~
After going through several hurdles in life, finally, I can update again :)
This time I want to share my work that might be an inspiration for you.
Does anyone know Dogecoin? This is a Bitcoin's brother, who is getting hot news recently because the value has risen drastically in a short time. Because of Elon Musk's tweets.
Well, this time I created a similar website, We called Super Dogecoin, the Dogecoin Brother. This is the result of my exploration along the way. I think this kind of Website is very interesting to be explored.
What do you think? let me know your thoughts :)
Download The 3D Designs here:
3D PETZ
3D ANIMALZ
3D Design by ThreeDee
✉️ Have a project idea? I'm available for new projects
uiwithvin@gmail.com
🌎 Follow me on
Instagram | Facebook
Press "L" to appreciate it :)
Have a nice day 👋