Kevin Al-Rizal
ThreeDee

Super Dogecoin - Web Design

Kevin Al-Rizal
ThreeDee
Kevin Al-Rizal for ThreeDee
cute dog funny design 3d blue orange blockchain superman superhero dogecoin bitcoin wallet btc bitcoin landingpage webdesign website uiux ux ui
Super Dogecoin - Web Design cute dog funny design 3d blue orange blockchain superman superhero dogecoin bitcoin wallet btc bitcoin landingpage webdesign website uiux ux ui
Super Dogecoin - Web Design cute dog funny design 3d blue orange blockchain superman superhero dogecoin bitcoin wallet btc bitcoin landingpage webdesign website uiux ux ui
Hi Folks,
 
Long time no see ~
 
After going through several hurdles in life, finally, I can update again :)
 
This time I want to share my work that might be an inspiration for you.
Does anyone know Dogecoin? This is a Bitcoin's brother, who is getting hot news recently because the value has risen drastically in a short time. Because of Elon Musk's tweets.
 
Well, this time I created a similar website, We called Super Dogecoin, the Dogecoin Brother. This is the result of my exploration along the way. I think this kind of Website is very interesting to be explored.
 
What do you think? let me know your thoughts :)
 
Download The 3D Designs here:
3D PETZ
3D ANIMALZ
3D Design by ThreeDee
 
✉️ Have a project idea? I'm available for new projects
uiwithvin@gmail.com
 
🌎 Follow me on
Instagram | Facebook
 
Press "L" to appreciate it :)
Have a nice day 👋

ThreeDee
ThreeDee
Lovely ❤️ 3D illustrations library
