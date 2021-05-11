Super Dogecoin - Web Design

Hi Folks,



Long time no see ~



After going through several hurdles in life, finally, I can update again :)



This time I want to share my work that might be an inspiration for you.

Does anyone know Dogecoin? This is a Bitcoin's brother, who is getting hot news recently because the value has risen drastically in a short time. Because of Elon Musk's tweets.



Well, this time I created a similar website, We called Super Dogecoin, the Dogecoin Brother. This is the result of my exploration along the way. I think this kind of Website is very interesting to be explored.



What do you think? let me know your thoughts :)



Download The 3D Designs here:

3D PETZ

3D ANIMALZ

3D Design by ThreeDee



✉️ Have a project idea? I'm available for new projects

uiwithvin@gmail.com



🌎 Follow me on

Instagram | Facebook



Press "L" to appreciate it :)

Have a nice day 👋

