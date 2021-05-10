Mauricio is a simple sans family. It has tall feels yet unique. All included styles can be combined perfectly, giving you the opportunity to create multiple unique designs with just this one download.

This font is great for logo designs, quotes, album covers, business cards, and much more!

Full Version Download Here :

https://typefactory.co/product/mauricio-a-sans-font-family/

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/mauricio/ref/501262/