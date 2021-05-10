Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
William Hedin

Messaging app concept

Messaging app concept
Hi friends!

I hope you had a good weekend. I'm back with a new design concept for a messaging app. I currently use Facebook messenger to chat with friends and family, but it's very limited at the moment and I really miss the poll feature. That's how I got the inspiration to design my own messaging app, with focus on polls. I hope you like it!

