Fc Straat - Courtpage

Wild Digital teamed up with Soufiane Touzani, a pioneer in freestyle football and influencer, to create the biggest online football club in the Netherlands. With one mission: to make every football player of FC Straat better. We created the Visual Design , Digital presence for the football club and an E-commerce platform.

Having done all this, we’re now working on the next step—implementing a team element on their platform. An interesting new feature is the court pages; see snapshot above. Users can navigate to these specific pages and view video content of the matches played between the different teams. We designed the court page with the users in mind. In addition to viewing matches, users might want to know where the court is located. That’s why we decided to add an enlarged image of the court’s location on the map and a CTA button which, once clicked on, provides the user with directions to get to the court.

Services we provided

• Brand Identity

• UX Design

• Customer Journey Mapping

• User Interface & Web Design

• Website development

