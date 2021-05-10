Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone !!!
Would like to share a new collection I posted made up of glassmorphism sport icons. I developed icons with modern color gradient.
Hope you like it)
See the whole collection via the bellow link and leave an appreciation to show your support
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119272955/Sport-icons-collection?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published