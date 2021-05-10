Putri Nadhira

Tom & Autumn - Wedding Invitation

Tom & Autumn - Wedding Invitation wedding card wedding invitation wedding invitation design
This is a submission for a job test that I applied for. I wanted to design something that feels warm, bold, and joyful.

Somehow the movie 500 Days of Summer came to my mind while I was designing this. Let's just assume Tom got his happy ending with Autumn.

Posted on May 10, 2021
