Tom & Autumn - Wedding Invitation

This is a submission for a job test that I applied for. I wanted to design something that feels warm, bold, and joyful.
Somehow the movie 500 Days of Summer came to my mind while I was designing this. Let's just assume Tom got his happy ending with Autumn.