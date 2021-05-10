Syed Misba-Ul Hussain

Music Streaming Website

Syed Misba-Ul Hussain
Syed Misba-Ul Hussain
Hire Me
  • Save
Music Streaming Website landingpageidea landingpagedesign landingppage webapps responsive design mobile app glassmorphism gradient header exploration website header uiux ui design website designer webapplication design webapplication music app streaming website website design music website music streaming
Music Streaming Website landingpageidea landingpagedesign landingppage webapps responsive design mobile app glassmorphism gradient header exploration website header uiux ui design website designer webapplication design webapplication music app streaming website website design music website music streaming
Download color palette
  1. Music Streaming Cover.png
  2. Music Website.png

Music Streaming Website UI
------------------------------------------------
Any Project Inquiry?
📧 Email: raju.01724@gmail.com
🤙 Skype : syedraju.o1724

Check more works on Behance
Keep in touch on Twitter | Facebook | Linkedin
Do not forget to hit ❤️ button.
Keep me in your prayer.
🤟🤟🤟

Music Website.png
9 MB
Download
Syed Misba-Ul Hussain
Syed Misba-Ul Hussain
Making ideas visually effective. Open to opportunities...
Hire Me

More by Syed Misba-Ul Hussain

View profile
    • Like