Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nsikanwilliams

VIN

Nsikanwilliams
Nsikanwilliams
  • Save
VIN minimalist illustration identity icon brand mark design branding logo
Download color palette

Logo design for VIN Vertical Integration Nigeria LTD a sourcing and manufacturing company

It’s a simple “V” with an integration of various colors representing Diversity in the manufacturing sector, Also can be interpreted as A symbol of its wide distribution network in sourcing of raw materials

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Nsikanwilliams
Nsikanwilliams

More by Nsikanwilliams

View profile
    • Like