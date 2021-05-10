Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo design for VIN Vertical Integration Nigeria LTD a sourcing and manufacturing company
It’s a simple “V” with an integration of various colors representing Diversity in the manufacturing sector, Also can be interpreted as A symbol of its wide distribution network in sourcing of raw materials