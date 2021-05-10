Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hastag - Vintage Display Font

Hastag - Vintage Display Font
Hastag is a vintage display font that was made by hand and inspired by classic posters. Hastag comes with uppercase, small caps, numerals, symbols & punctuations, alternate, ligature and multilingual support.
Perfect to use for Logotype, Letterhead, Poster, Apparel Design, Labels, and many more designs.

Full Version Download Here :

https://typefactory.co/product/hastag-vintage-display-font/

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/hastag-vintage/ref/501262/

TypeFactory Co

