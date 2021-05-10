Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Smart home app

Smart home app smart app realtime play store design icon concept creative figma ui ux clean smart home app blue dashboard app smarthouse ux ui uidesign smarthome
Hello friends!
Today I’m glad to share with you my new design. This is an application for the Smart Home system. With a smart home, you can avoid all of these worries with a quick glance at your smartphone. You can connect the devices and appliances at your home so they can communicate with each other and with you.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.smartautomation.lazot

