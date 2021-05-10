Astute Graphics Collab

Trending designs to inspire you
The Studio Temporary X Astute Graphics collaboration is here!
I’ve been a fan/user of Astute Graphics for a long time, and was thrilled when they reached out and asked me to make a little “something special” just for them...SO I DID. Had a chance to use some of my favorite plugins, like MirrorMe, Vector FirstAid (to clean up all those unnecessary pixels) and of course, Dynamic Corners (VectorScribe).
Thanks again to Camilla, Nick and Dave for all their support over the years, and I can’t wait to see all y’all in person again soon!