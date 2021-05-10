Shriya Singh

Clarastar's Blog Section design wordpress design ecommerce shop blog branding
The Blog Section was a mini-project I decided to do during my time working with Clarastar. Curating content and making it in such a way that it enhances the customer experience for the user traffic was certainly a challenge but it was rewarding in many ways.

Posted on May 10, 2021
