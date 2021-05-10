Fekry Studio

Fekry Studio
Xpert Zone - Expert Profile template landing-page web gradient website interaction design clean ux ui
Hey again!

Here is the second shot from the platform I am building, I am aiming to present experts profiles as clean as possible and having visual hierarchy where it matters - Reducing the clutter otherwise.

• You'll notice I switched from Inter font to DM Sans, It just works better with the brand.

Cheers 🌎

Posted on May 10, 2021
Helping startups build delightful experiences✨

