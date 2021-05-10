Duppy Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone,
For Duppy a style was created that matched the vision of the application. With Duppy it is a breeze for everyone to start with Bitcoins. All your transactions are automatically rounded off and the remaining amount is invested in bitcoins. This way you can still invest without it costing you too much time and money.
Would you want Duppy as your buddy? 🤑
