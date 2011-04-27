Not happy with the type. Any ideas?

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I've decided to use my Twitter avatar as my "logo," which I'm quite happy with, but I just can't get the type to play nice with it. I'm not intending to use the type part of the logo anywhere other than on the site, so it doesn't have to be particularly recognizable or applicable in different sizes. It just has to look good here.
I can use the following fonts: Proxima Nova Condensed Bold, Kepler Std Light, Kepler Std Regular, and Kepler Std Italic.
Any ideas?