Art in the Paint

Art in the Paint logo basketball illustration brush paint logodesign
NEW WORK: Logo design for Art in the Paint. It’s a young organization, as nonprofits go, but extremely powerful! I used their main tool, the paintbrush, as a base, and combined it with their favorite pastime. Simple, direct and to the point. Keep an eye out, as their incredible community court designs start popping up all over Atlanta and beyond! Special thanks to Arelious, Kat and the rest of the AitP team for this awesome opportunity. So much more to come!

Posted on May 10, 2021
Designer, Illustrator & Southern Modernist
