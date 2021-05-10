Trending designs to inspire you
Welcome to Wondrium
Founded in the 1990s, The Great Courses was one of the first companies to pioneer commercially available nonfiction content. 30 years later, they’d gone from having virtually no competitors to having dozens — some bigger, some trendier, and all crammed into a vertical that sits firmly in the shadow of streaming giants like Netflix. To defend their position as a premier content provider, the team at TGC invited us to help them turn their streaming platform into a standalone flagship brand — developing a new name, logo, tagline, voice, design aesthetic, and foundational brand strategy.
Read more about our work for Wondrium here.
Elliott Muñoz, Art Director
Elyse Kamibayashi, Copywriter
Ally Fouts, Creative Director
Logotype set in Brother 1816
Copy set in Basier Circle
