Founded in the 1990s, The Great Courses was one of the first companies to pioneer commercially available nonfiction content. 30 years later, they’d gone from having virtually no competitors to having dozens — some bigger, some trendier, and all crammed into a vertical that sits firmly in the shadow of streaming giants like Netflix. To defend their position as a premier content provider, the team at TGC invited us to help them turn their streaming platform into a standalone flagship brand — developing a new name, logo, tagline, voice, design aesthetic, and foundational brand strategy.

Elliott Muñoz, Art Director

Elyse Kamibayashi, Copywriter

Ally Fouts, Creative Director

Logotype set in Brother 1816

Copy set in Basier Circle