dovky

James Abram Charlie - Personal Landing Page

dovky
dovky
  • Save
James Abram Charlie - Personal Landing Page figma uxdesign ui design uiux design ui ux web personal web personal page personal branding website design website concept website
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋
This is my concept of a personal page website
James Abram Charlie

So, do you think this is cool?
Hope you enjoy it! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thanks!
-------------------
Visit our team profile! more items it's coming soon!
Instagram: @dovky.id
Email: dovky.id@gmail.com

dovky
dovky

More by dovky

View profile
    • Like