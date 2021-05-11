Keith Lowe

Mai Tai glass

tiki bar branding illustration product design photoshoot photography 2-color glassware skulls tiki barware glass mai tai
Mai Tai wishes and Jungle Bird dreams.

This glassware design for the Secret Tiki Temple has been the most rewarding project to see through. From design to working with a manufacturer, this humbled me to thank everyone involved in making this happen!

Photos by: Nick Hogan

Designer of things. Collector of stuff. Eater of food.
