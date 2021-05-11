Mai Tai glass

Trending designs to inspire you
Mai Tai wishes and Jungle Bird dreams.
This glassware design for the Secret Tiki Temple has been the most rewarding project to see through. From design to working with a manufacturer, this humbled me to thank everyone involved in making this happen!
Photos by: Nick Hogan