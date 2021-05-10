day #9 daily UI - Music Player

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey y'all 👋🏻
This is day #9 of the "100 days UI Challenge".
For the Music player I created a natural swipe flow through your library, but with the option to skip songs in the classical way.
The background applies the color from the song you listen to.
Btw this is the first time I tried to design something for the Apple watch. Did you do it before?
What were your experiences?
I'm looking forward to read your comments.