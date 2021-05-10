day #9 daily UI - Music Player

Hey y'all 👋🏻

This is day #9 of the "100 days UI Challenge".

For the Music player I created a natural swipe flow through your library, but with the option to skip songs in the classical way.

The background applies the color from the song you listen to.

Btw this is the first time I tried to design something for the Apple watch. Did you do it before?

What were your experiences?

I'm looking forward to read your comments.