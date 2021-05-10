Matthias Rodrigues de França

day #9 daily UI - Music Player

Matthias Rodrigues de França
Matthias Rodrigues de França
  • Save
day #9 daily UI - Music Player music player apple watch ui ux figma design dailyui app
Download color palette

Hey y'all 👋🏻

This is day #9 of the "100 days UI Challenge".

For the Music player I created a natural swipe flow through your library, but with the option to skip songs in the classical way.
The background applies the color from the song you listen to.
Btw this is the first time I tried to design something for the Apple watch. Did you do it before?
What were your experiences?

I'm looking forward to read your comments.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Matthias Rodrigues de França
Matthias Rodrigues de França

More by Matthias Rodrigues de França

View profile
    • Like