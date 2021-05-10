Katya Havok

METAVERSE - NFT artwork

Katya Havok
Katya Havok
  • Save
METAVERSE - NFT artwork hipster concept contemporary holographic infrared landscape space metaverse universe surreal collage art collage art nftart nfts nft artist nft
Download color palette

Metaverse is an NFT art piece.

Somewhere between thousands of strings...

1080 x 1080 mp4

Landscape: Beautiful place between the Mediterranean and the Aegean seas, Greece. Shoot by Katya Havok, 2018.

Background music: made by Katya Havok via Garage Band

You can buy this NFT here

Welcome to:

katyahavok.com
👆website👆

havokkatya@gmail.com
👆contact me👆

Behance | NFTs | Instagram | Twitter

Katya Havok
Katya Havok

More by Katya Havok

View profile
    • Like