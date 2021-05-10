METAVERSE - NFT artwork

Metaverse is an NFT art piece.

Somewhere between thousands of strings...

1080 x 1080 mp4

Landscape: Beautiful place between the Mediterranean and the Aegean seas, Greece. Shoot by Katya Havok, 2018.

Background music: made by Katya Havok via Garage Band

