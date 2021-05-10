DaNaMay JW

Landing Page for CultBooking

Landing Page for CultBooking landingpage blue google booking
I had to make the landing page which will be similar to CultBooking
home page but also will be related with a Google stile.
I created 2 different colour versions for to be closer to Google and CultBooking colours.
The client chose blue version. I had the logo and used the Google font.
Buttons were made in rectangular shape with shadow.

Posted on May 10, 2021
