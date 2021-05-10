Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Online Cycle Store

Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Hire Us
  • Save
Online Cycle Store online shop landing pages landing page concept online store commerce online store landing page ui landing page design landing page logo design branding
Download color palette

Web design for ‘Online Cycle Store’ is out. Showcasing an extensive range of bicycles for 100+ brands and models, this responsive website design has all the reasons to turn the heads of the bicycle riders.
Go crazy with its amazing design, usability, features and robustness. Drop a message and own it now.

If you need more info about Online Cycle Store, you can mail us at info@codiant.com

Follow us on Behance Uplabs Instagram

Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

View profile
    • Like