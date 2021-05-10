Adam Simms

Adrift

Adam Simms
Adam Simms
Hire Me
  • Save
Adrift three.js photomapping art telepresence 3d art
Adrift three.js photomapping art telepresence 3d art
Adrift three.js photomapping art telepresence 3d art
Adrift three.js photomapping art telepresence 3d art
Download color palette
  1. yellow-house-5m_1.mp4
  2. 05.png
  3. 01-png.png
  4. 03.png
  5. 04.png

A projection piece from my MFA in photography thesis. Photomapping of my grandmother's home floating at sea. Real-time atmospheric data from a weather source in the Atlantic Ocean of the coast of Newfoundland controls the movement of the scene.

http://pinchards.is/adrift/

Photography, Threes.js.

2021.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Adam Simms
Adam Simms
Product Designer. Previously @trello @atlassian @lightspeed
Hire Me

More by Adam Simms

View profile
    • Like