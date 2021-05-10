Dashboard Farmashop

Hi!

This is our client’s internal management dashboard. It is an internal tool, where you can load products in bulk, create reports, and manage users within the system.

The client is Farmashop, a leading pharmaceutical retail company with 98 branches throughout Uruguay.

__________________

We are Octobot

Software consultancy passionate about creating innovative digital solutions and transforming ideas into products that people love.

Check us out at octobot.io Reach out at hello@octobot.io

Follow us: Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter