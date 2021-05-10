Biddano Rebranding (Logo reveal)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Worked on a rebranding project for https://www.biddano.com/
This was a great opportunity as we got to explore branding, UX/UI, marketing strategies and merchandising!
Stay tuned for more updates from this project!
Chat with us, just sending us a note 💌hello@zazzy.studio