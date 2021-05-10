Trending designs to inspire you
Carisyn is a casual looking serif font, that features a simple and minimalist feel.
This font will brighten up each of your designs. The only limit is your imagination!
Full Version Download Here :
https://typefactory.co/product/carisyn-serif-font-family/
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/carisyn/ref/501262/