Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
TypeFactory Co

Carisyn - Serif Font Family

TypeFactory Co
TypeFactory Co
  • Save
Carisyn - Serif Font Family poster regular bold thin serif family typeface mockup branding apparel quotes authentic modern stylish 2021 crafty font fancy display font printing serif font minimalist
Download color palette

Carisyn is a casual looking serif font, that features a simple and minimalist feel.
This font will brighten up each of your designs. The only limit is your imagination!

Full Version Download Here :

https://typefactory.co/product/carisyn-serif-font-family/

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/carisyn/ref/501262/

TypeFactory Co
TypeFactory Co

More by TypeFactory Co

View profile
    • Like