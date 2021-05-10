Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Linh Quach

Alibaba - 510 AliDay Event

Linh Quach
Linh Quach
  • Save
Alibaba - 510 AliDay Event banner ui website webdesign
Download color palette

510 AliDay - Alibaba’s Thanksgiving Day. On Ali Day, family and friends are invited to Alibaba’s offices around the world to celebrate the spirit that drove 18 founders to build a multibillion-dollar company.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Linh Quach
Linh Quach

More by Linh Quach

View profile
    • Like