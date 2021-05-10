Den of Tigers Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A logo I made for my client's gym. There was a lot of back and forth with this one, but I was really happy with the end results. More to come on this project and how it came together on my Behance profile.