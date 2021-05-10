Sandra Lara

Den of Tigers Logo

Den of Tigers Logo characterdesign logotype den of tigers tiger logo logodesign logo vector dumbell tiger gym logo gym
A logo I made for my client's gym. There was a lot of back and forth with this one, but I was really happy with the end results. More to come on this project and how it came together on my Behance profile.

