Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
slotopaint.com

Bonus game animation for the slot game "Snow Kingdom""

slotopaint.com
slotopaint.com
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

The animated screen clearly shows what kind of powerful magic reigns in the mysterious cave.

The stone throne, on which the beautiful lady sits proudly, sparkles and sparkles. Multi-colored crystals - yellow, red, violet, blue and green - fly out from five craters.

They differ not only in color, but also in size and shape. For a while, the crystals seem to hang in the air. They hover over craters and emit a mysterious light. After a few seconds, they again hide in the depths of the craters.

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

#slotgameanimation #slotmachineanimation #animation #animated #slotsymbols #symbolsanimation #symbolanimation #slot #slotmachine #gambling #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos

slotopaint.com
slotopaint.com
Graphic solutions for gambling
Hire Me

More by slotopaint.com

View profile
    • Like