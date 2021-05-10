Bonus game animation for the slot game "Snow Kingdom""

The animated screen clearly shows what kind of powerful magic reigns in the mysterious cave.

⠀

The stone throne, on which the beautiful lady sits proudly, sparkles and sparkles. Multi-colored crystals - yellow, red, violet, blue and green - fly out from five craters.

They differ not only in color, but also in size and shape. For a while, the crystals seem to hang in the air. They hover over craters and emit a mysterious light. After a few seconds, they again hide in the depths of the craters.

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

⠀

#slotgameanimation #slotmachineanimation #animation #animated #slotsymbols #symbolsanimation #symbolanimation #slot #slotmachine #gambling #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos