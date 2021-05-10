Bonus game animation for the slot game "Snow Kingdom""

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The animated screen clearly shows what kind of powerful magic reigns in the mysterious cave.
⠀
The stone throne, on which the beautiful lady sits proudly, sparkles and sparkles. Multi-colored crystals - yellow, red, violet, blue and green - fly out from five craters.
They differ not only in color, but also in size and shape. For a while, the crystals seem to hang in the air. They hover over craters and emit a mysterious light. After a few seconds, they again hide in the depths of the craters.
You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects
⠀
#slotgameanimation #slotmachineanimation #animation #animated #slotsymbols #symbolsanimation #symbolanimation #slot #slotmachine #gambling #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos