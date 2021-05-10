Reijo Palmiste

The Undoing

The Undoing shipping wooden ship shield anchor tentacles tentacle isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration sea ocean ships viking cthulu cthulhu kraken ship
This was incredibly fun to make, I decided to add the tentacles like 15 minutes before commiting to the final render, that was a super late idea. But! I think it was for the best, they turn the scene around to be something more ominous.

All heart,
Reijo

Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
