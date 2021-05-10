Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Noman Ghafoor

Landing Page Design

Landing Page Design website branding
This landing page has been designed for an advertisement campaign. All the essential features of the landing page have been added to the design. No navigation has been added to avoid the distraction of the visitor. The call to action button has been repeated to convert the visitor into a buyer.
A simple but beautiful design approach has been adopted.
Thanks

Posted on May 10, 2021
