Landing Page Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This landing page has been designed for an advertisement campaign. All the essential features of the landing page have been added to the design. No navigation has been added to avoid the distraction of the visitor. The call to action button has been repeated to convert the visitor into a buyer.
A simple but beautiful design approach has been adopted.
Please like and share. Your feedback would be highly appreciated.
Thanks