Mighty Star is a fun and rough serif font useful for a wide variety of designs, its charming look will definitely make your crafts more fabulous!

Great for your personal needs, promotional projects, gifts, scrapbooks, printing, and much more.

Full Version Download Here :

https://typefactory.co/product/mighty-star-a-fun-and-rough-serif-font/

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/mighty-star/ref/501262/