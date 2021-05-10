gēse connect | Brand Package

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Rockstars :-)
Let's have a look to my recent brand package including Notebook, Business Card, Pen, Flyer & Letterhead.
Have any feedback? Most Welcome :)
Press "L" to show some Love to my Design 🧡
Thank you for your time!
View full project on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119216797/gese-connect-Brand-Package
If you have any project in mind just say hello at
"dh33m4nd45h3m0n@gmail.com"
