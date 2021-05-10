Griflow Infosoft

Profile App UI Kit

Griflow Infosoft
Griflow Infosoft
  • Save
Profile App UI Kit clean elegant minimal simple inspiration light trend minimalist ui design user interface profile community forum profile setting ux user experience simple app app ios
Download color palette

Hey Folks! 👋
Take a look at the Profile App UI Kit. Hope you enjoy the interface as I enjoyed the design process ☺️
Feel free to share some ❤️
Cheers!
I am available for new projects.
Contact: info.griflow@gmail.com

Griflow Infosoft
Griflow Infosoft

More by Griflow Infosoft

View profile
    • Like