Behance • Livestream Mockup

Hello friends,

Here is a Behance mockup that you can download for free. Why? Because Behance doesn't provide a good way to preview the way our design is going to look before we publish which is annoying.

Here you have user and project pages. The user page is to custom your grid render like Instagram. On the project page you can have the final render and see how other project’s thumbnails works on this page.

We hope this resource will inspire you.

Enjoy !

Download