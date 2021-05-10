Good for Sale
Agence Dn'D

Behance • Livestream Mockup

Agence Dn'D
Agence Dn'D
  • Save
Behance • Livestream Mockup free behance project profil user desktop sketch figma ressource template mockup freebies uiux uidesign agence dnd
Behance • Livestream Mockup free behance project profil user desktop sketch figma ressource template mockup freebies uiux uidesign agence dnd
Download color palette
  1. Behance Mockup Shot — 05.png
  2. Behance Mockup Shot — 04.png

Behance Project Mockup

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Behance Project Mockup

Hello friends,

Here is a Behance mockup that you can download for free. Why? Because Behance doesn't provide a good way to preview the way our design is going to look before we publish which is annoying.

Here you have user and project pages. The user page is to custom your grid render like Instagram. On the project page you can have the final render and see how other project’s thumbnails works on this page.

We hope this resource will inspire you.
Enjoy !

Download

E0d05f694d16ca32766cbdd94c56dfa0
Rebound of
Behance • Project Template Mockup
By Agence Dn'D
Agence Dn'D
Agence Dn'D
Expert Agency in E-Commerce Solutions

More by Agence Dn'D

View profile
    • Like