Daily UI Challenge - 58 - Shopping Cart

Daily UI Challenge - 58 - Shopping Cart minimal app figma app design design dailyuichallenge dailyui ux ui
Shopping cart for shoes, the user has the ability to delete or edit shoe inside the cart.

Reach me at me@briadesign.com if you would like to work together!
Open to feedback, and best wishes,
Bria

Posted on May 10, 2021
