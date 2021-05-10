Elis Shteer

Copy Compass | Copywriting Website

Elis Shteer
Elis Shteer
  • Save
Copy Compass | Copywriting Website application branding uxui copywriting design copywriting design website template ux design ux ui figma design website website concept website design copywriting
Download color palette

Website design for content studio ⤵️

We are working on a tool for copywriters that would help them manage all work processes including writing, team collaboration, file management and other in one place. I’m happy to share a screen from a first big iteration we designed for.

Designed by our team member - https://dribbble.com/DDubiley

Elis Shteer
Elis Shteer

More by Elis Shteer

View profile
    • Like