Alex Spenser
The Faces

Dreamscape

Alex Spenser
The Faces
Alex Spenser for The Faces
Hey guys,
🔊 turn sound on and enjoy!

It's been a long journey exploring visuals for our own website, and I think we end up with this one.

Since we're focused on working with lifestyle, health & wellness brands, I believe this animation conveys calming and wellbeing vibes pretty accurately. At the same time, the scenery and animation are artistic and surreal.

Our inner world projects on the reality around us, and what we see around reflects on our mental states.

The Faces
The Faces
Identity Design for Lifestyle & Wellness brands.
