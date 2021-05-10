GIFT! Don't forget to subscribe to our Newsletter here https://bit.ly/3pGbx7p

DOWNLOAD: https://www.sparrowandsnow.com/product/everyday-instagram-social-kit/?attribute_license-type=Commercial

Everyday — A social kit to celebrate the beautiful mess we are.

A social Kit for those who want to create connections with their audience, boosting dialogue and social actions. Useful for activists, and empowerment groups. Let’s celebrate the beautiful mess we are. Bold, creative layouts designed to communicate and share your ideas. Packaged with extra bonus elements like doodles, plastic textures, and holographic effects, these templates will definitely catch the attention of your audience.

The collection comprises 100 layouts in the format of Instagram Stories and Post showcasing cool gradients and quirky fonts aesthetic. Everyday Templates + Stories will increase your ability to inspire or educate your audience by providing information, hints & tips, quick tutorials, interviews, quotes, and stories. Everyday is available online on every device, and really easy to customise. This kit will become one of the most useful tools in your pocket for your publication routine.

★ If you want to see all the layouts on @everyday_templates:

https://www.instagram.com/everyday_templates/

Product Includes:

- 50 Canva Layouts in the format of Square -Instagram Posts

- 50 Canva Layouts in the format of Instagram Stories

- 138 extra design elements including hand-drawn illustrations (.ai .xd .png .svg)

- 26 Ready-made JPG gradients with a grain effect to be used as backgrounds, or to create new layouts and options.

- 90 Plastic and Holographic Textures

- Unique graphic templates editable in Canva

You can change any color of all hand-drawn elements

- Helpful documentation to guide you through customizing yours

- Free Fonts

- Free Updates

Editable with:

- Canva

- Adobe Photoshop

- Adobe XD

Requirements:

- This pack includes templates designed for use with Canva, the best free online image editing software.

- Adobe XD is also free, no subscription required: https://www.adobe.com/products/xd/pricing/individual.html

Please note:

- Gradient Textures are in PNG files and cannot change color

- Photos are not included

