Clarastar Solutions LLP

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Clarastar is a WordPress based e-Commerce website that I helped design in 2019. It was my first foray into web design and brilliant take off into the design community. The project lasted for three months where I worked as the Team Lead and Information Architect as well as a UI Designer.