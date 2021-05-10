SAMURAI BURGER: BRANDING PROJECT

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
SAMURAI BURGER
NEW YORK CITY
In 2017 I was approached by a small burger shop looking to plant here in NYC to create their brand identity. And while I think the original brand deck was good, a lot has changed over the years in the design world. So as a thank you for the continual support of SAMURAI BURGER, I have created a rebrand of the original identity for them. I hope you like it.
View the full design series here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/112839865/SAMURAI-BURGER