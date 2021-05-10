SAMURAI BURGER: BRANDING PROJECT

SAMURAI BURGER

NEW YORK CITY

In 2017 I was approached by a small burger shop looking to plant here in NYC to create their brand identity. And while I think the original brand deck was good, a lot has changed over the years in the design world. So as a thank you for the continual support of SAMURAI BURGER, I have created a rebrand of the original identity for them. I hope you like it.

View the full design series here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/112839865/SAMURAI-BURGER