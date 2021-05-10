Slot machine "Mafia Hunt"! Promo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The animated screen represents the possibilities of the Mafia Hunt slot.
⠀
Here we see a game background with the streets of Chicago, and a general view of the game reel, and separate animated symbols. Pay attention to what different characters are present on the symbols.
From a mischievous boy - a newspaper peddler, to a mafia boss in an expensive suit and a gorgeous blonde - his companion. Of course, there is a place here for police representatives and shootings.
And at the presentation of the Big Win screen, there is a newspaper with the news of Chicago, smoking machines and a lot of money - both bills and coins.
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/mafia-hunt/
↓ Follow us at ↓
Instagram | Behance | Artstation
#mafia #mafiaslot #bigwinanimation #symbolanimation #slotanimation #animatedslot #symbolsanimation #animation #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines