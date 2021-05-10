BEACH BREAK BEANS: BRANDING PROJECT

THE MISSION

In 2018, we approached Beachbreak Beans with a simple mission - “Let us make your brand identity a more cohesive brand for you and your customers”

THE OUTCOME

Since their brand was relatively small and still in its growing stages, we felt we had a good opportunity to improve the visual presence without disturbing their market.

THE IMPACT

In order to increase brand loyalty, we wanted to create an identity that had a timeless feel to it, while remaining fun and engaging without alienating consumers from all demographics. By rebranding Beachbreak Beans' core identity, we improved their visual aesthetic presence which resulted in a more organic approach to branding. This increased engagement across their social media profiles and website while decreasing bounce rates and increasing customer conversion rates.

THE SERVICES OFFERED:

•Brand Strategy •Brand Messaging & Positioning •Logo Design •Style Guides •Illustration & Iconography •Social Media Strategy

THE STORY

Beach Break Beans is a coffee roaster that started production in 2018 in Amsterdam, NE. Their goal was simple, to create a coffee that “you brew after you just had a good surf on a sunny day.” And while that seems simple enough, the reality of starting a successful coffee company is hard enough without having to worry about solid branding and messaging. The founder Rutger says -“Taking a sip of filter coffee and talking about flavor notes like bergamot or fermented papaya can be fun for specialty coffee roasters but let’s be honest: the only thing you want to taste is really good coffee and good vibes.”- Therein lies the color scheme. We adopted colors that we would later call Juicy Mango, Dried Papaya, and Bergamot Citrus. So we got hard to work at creating an identity system that adhered to Rutgers's desire for a brand with “good vibes” while also remaining approachable and easily identifiable.

We started off by researching what small-batch coffee roasters there were in Amsterdam and what their aesthetic was. We noticed right off the bat that while there were a good number of coffee roasters in Amsterdam, especially in the same area as Beachbreak Beans. One thing that they were all missing though was that "je ne sais quoi" that really embodied the soul of the surfer.

The next step was to do a few user surveys to see what the community thought about a coffee roaster that wanted to focus more on the quality and flavor of the coffee and less on what special way it was roasted. After asking them this, we asked them what they thought this coffee brand would look like. It would be an understatement to say that the responses varied so much in a way that it was hard to draw any conclusion. With what information we had, we moved to the next stage of prototyping the brand identity.

View the full design series here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/117387509/BEACH-BREAK-BEANS-BRANDING-PROJECT