Tozan | Homepage illustration

What is Tozan?
Tozan is a new kind of experimentation platform. This platform uses AI to enable always-on experimentation and optimizes Key Performance Indicators in real time. The goal is to help companies build better products.

The illustration:
It's a process of A|B testing transformation into a continuous optimization process. Versions with strong performance automatically grow while weaker performing versions disappear.

Members involved:
- Gintare Kavaliauskaite - Visual design / illustration
- Zlatko Najdenovski - UX/UI & art direction
- Todor Dimov - Website development

Visit www.tozan.ai

