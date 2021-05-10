Booking Cheap Hotels App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi, friends!
Please see the booking cheap hotels mobile app design.
What’s on the shot?
This is another attempt to find a simple and clear approach to booking a room in the hotel.
Design — Figma
Press 💜 if you like my design and share feedback!