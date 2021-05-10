Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
maria bouvier

Romance in Provence Social Media Templates

maria bouvier
maria bouvier
  • Save
Romance in Provence Social Media Templates graphic design instagram design social media design template design templates instagram social media
Download color palette

These social media templates are design for those who wants to give a touch of romance to their brands. **Inside the Pack** • 1 .PSD, 1 .Ai, 1 .XD file containing 12 squares artboards 2000x2000px 300dpi resolution • Font used: - CIGRA (free for personal use, you can download it here) - Alegreya Sans (free for personal and commercial use, you can download it here) Enjoy 😊

maria bouvier
maria bouvier

More by maria bouvier

View profile
    • Like