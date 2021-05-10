Trending designs to inspire you
TRIBE is a concept coffee project based on nautical-themed illustrations. I'm a huge fan of nautical art and the colors I chose are warm and inviting. I wanted a theme that had a 70's color palette but with illustrations that are fresh and contrasting.
The name Tribe and the brand's aesthetic was the launching point for the development of the visual identity. Tribe is about more than just coffee, it is about adventure, freedom, and the exploration of contrasting visual themes.
Design: Justin Von Braun
View the full design series here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118011395/TRIBE-COFFEE-ROASTERS-CONCEPT-BRANDING-PROJECT